Opinion: Xi and Trump learn to split the difference on trade and North Korea
The summit between the world's two most powerful leaders was surprisingly amicable and constructive. Both sides managed to stick to the script, projecting a shared commitment to responsibly manage their relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|2
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Fri
|Mikey
|14
|UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi...
|Apr 6
|Corvus
|1
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|24
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC