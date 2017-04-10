Once preposterous, now immediate; Margaret Atwood on a Handmaida s Talea

Margaret Atwood did not have any creative control over the latest adaptation of her dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale," but she was very clear what she didn't want. "That they not make a sort of soft porn film called 'Maidens in Leather' or something, which has always been a temptation to certain kinds of filmmakers," the Canadian author told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.