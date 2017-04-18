Of course North Korea wants nukes. We should learn to live with it
When I was The Australian's opinion editor, in the 2000s, I commissioned several writers to make the case against the Iraq war. It was a contrarian thing to do, given the Murdoch press' enthusiastic support for regime change in Baghdad.
