Nuclear tests will 'never stop,' North Korean government official says
A North Korean government official in a rare interview promised his country's nuclear tests would "never stop" as long as the US continued what they viewed as "acts of aggression." Speaking to CNN Wednesday, Sok Chol Won wouldn't confirm when the country's long-anticipated sixth nuclear test would take place but said it wouldn't be influenced by outside events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|13 hr
|okimar
|7
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|19 hr
|anonymous
|5
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|Thu
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Wed
|Trump in over his...
|2
|Senators getting North Korea briefing in unusua...
|Apr 26
|must be a BIG room
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC