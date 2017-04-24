Nuclear tests will 'never stop,' Nort...

Nuclear tests will 'never stop,' North Korean government official says

13 hrs ago

A North Korean government official in a rare interview promised his country's nuclear tests would "never stop" as long as the US continued what they viewed as "acts of aggression." Speaking to CNN Wednesday, Sok Chol Won wouldn't confirm when the country's long-anticipated sixth nuclear test would take place but said it wouldn't be influenced by outside events.

Chicago, IL

