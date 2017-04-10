North Korea's military parade: What w...

North Korea's military parade: What we didn't see

If North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hoped the successful launch of a missile Sunday would be a powerful footnote to Saturday's military parade, he would have been sorely disappointed. The missile blew up almost immediately, providing observers with few clues as to what the regime was attempting to achieve with the launch, beyond a show of force.

