North Korea's military parade: What we didn't see
If North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hoped the successful launch of a missile Sunday would be a powerful footnote to Saturday's military parade, he would have been sorely disappointed. The missile blew up almost immediately, providing observers with few clues as to what the regime was attempting to achieve with the launch, beyond a show of force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|15
|What we know about North Korea's failed missile...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|5
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|8 hr
|Do The Crime Do T...
|2
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|12 hr
|BHM5267
|8
|South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in f...
|Sun
|CrazyKim
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|Apr 14
|SirPrize
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC