North Korean murder suspects wear bullet-proof vests to court

Two women accused of killing the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader made their second court appearance on Thursday wearing bullet-proof vests, but the hearing into the Kuala Lumpur airport assassination was postponed until May. Siti Aishah, 25, from Jakarta, Indonesia, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from rural northern Vietnam, face the death penalty if convicted of killing Kim Jong Nam.

