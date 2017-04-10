North Korean murder suspects wear bul...

North Korean murder suspects wear bullet-proof vests to court

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Two women accused of killing the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader made their second court appearance on Thursday wearing bullet-proof vests, but the hearing into the Kuala Lumpur airport assassination was postponed until May. Siti Aishah, 25, from Jakarta, Indonesia, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from rural northern Vietnam, face the death penalty if convicted of killing Kim Jong Nam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... 1 hr anonymous 9
News Trump Rushes Into World Affairs 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ... Wed anonymous 7
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Mon Ms Sassy 21
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... Mon buzz bricl 1
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Apr 8 ThomasA 2
News UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi... Apr 6 Corvus 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC