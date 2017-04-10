North Korean murder suspects wear bullet-proof vests to court
Two women accused of killing the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader made their second court appearance on Thursday wearing bullet-proof vests, but the hearing into the Kuala Lumpur airport assassination was postponed until May. Siti Aishah, 25, from Jakarta, Indonesia, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from rural northern Vietnam, face the death penalty if convicted of killing Kim Jong Nam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|9
|Trump Rushes Into World Affairs
|15 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ...
|Wed
|anonymous
|7
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|Mon
|buzz bricl
|1
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Apr 8
|ThomasA
|2
|UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi...
|Apr 6
|Corvus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC