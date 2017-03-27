North Korean automaker you know nothing about
Pyeonghwa Motors General Corp was established in Nampo almost two decades back, it is the North Korea's only "civil automobile assembly company" In the backdrop of the conflict-ridden relations between the two Koreas, Pyeonghwa Motors hoped to stand out as a beacon of peace and harmony In 1998, a South Korean auto company - Pyeonghwa Motors Corporation - tried to lead the way in Korean cooperation and act as a "bridge between South and North Korea ". Consequently, Pyeonghwa Motors General Corp was set up as a joint venture between PMC and a North Korean company.
