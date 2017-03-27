North Korean automaker you know nothi...

North Korean automaker you know nothing about

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Pyeonghwa Motors General Corp was established in Nampo almost two decades back, it is the North Korea's only "civil automobile assembly company" In the backdrop of the conflict-ridden relations between the two Koreas, Pyeonghwa Motors hoped to stand out as a beacon of peace and harmony In 1998, a South Korean auto company - Pyeonghwa Motors Corporation - tried to lead the way in Korean cooperation and act as a "bridge between South and North Korea ". Consequently, Pyeonghwa Motors General Corp was set up as a joint venture between PMC and a North Korean company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb '17 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb '17 Now_What- 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,154 • Total comments across all topics: 280,014,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC