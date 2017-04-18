North Korea: We will launch 'super-mi...

North Korea: We will launch 'super-mighty preemptive strike' on US forces, mainland

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot n state media warned the United States of a "super-mighty preemptive strike" after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States was looking at ways to bring pressure to bear on n leader Kim Jong Un, who has rebuffed admonitions from sole major ally China and proceeded with nuclear and missile programmes in defiance of U.N. Security Council sanctions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week 21 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... Apr 19 okimar 10
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 19 Ah-Huh 17
News What we know about North Korea's failed missile... Apr 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... Apr 17 Do The Crime Do T... 2
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
News South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in f... Apr 16 CrazyKim 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 280,467,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC