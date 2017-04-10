North Korea Threatens "Preemptive" Nuclear Attack

In a report from the Pyongyang Times the regime said it would bolster its capabilities for self-defense and "preemptive attack with nuclear force." Instability and risks of nuclear war are growing worldwide as the US is recklessly building up its nuclear forces and other nuclear weapons states are following suit not to be outdone, the DPRK delegate said on April 3 in the UN.

