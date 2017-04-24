North Korea Threatens Israel With 'Merciless' Punishment
North Korea threatened Israel with "merciless, thousand-fold punishment" and labeled it the only "illegal possessor" of nuclear weapons in the Middle East. The country's Foreign Ministry in Pyongyang issued a statement blasting Israel on Saturday, after Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman in an interview with the Hebrew-language news website Walla! called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a "madman" who is in charge of a "crazy and radical group" which is "undermining global stability."
