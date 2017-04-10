North Korea may be capable of sarin-l...

North Korea may be capable of sarin-loaded missiles, Japanese PM warns

9 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned that North Korea may be capable of firing a missile loaded with sarin nerve gas toward Japan.

