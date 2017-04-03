North Korea holds - research seminar'...

North Korea holds - research seminar' on Kim Jong-un's feats

15 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

North Korea held "research discussions" to laud leader Kim Jong-un's political, military and socioeconomic achievements, Pyongyang's state media said Friday. At the seminar, senior officials of the Workers' Party and agencies in charge of administrative, labor, science, education, publishing and other affairs took part and introduced research papers on the feats Kim has accomplished since he took power in late 2011, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

