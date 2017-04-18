North Korea has 'evil intent', Brownl...

North Korea has 'evil intent', Brownlee says after Pyongyang threatens Australia

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee has accused North Korea of having "evil intent" but will not go as far as saying New Zealand will back any US action against the country. North Korea last night warned Australia of a possible nuclear strike if it persisted in "blindly and zealously toeing the US line".

