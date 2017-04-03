North Korea fires projectile into sea off east coast: South Korea
North Korea tests rocket engine North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a rocket engine test "of historic significance," according to North Korean state media. Britain to protect Gibraltar 'all the way' British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon vows to protect Gibraltar after the European Union offered Spain a right of veto over Gibraltar's future relations with the bloc.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|24
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb '17
|Now_What-
|5
