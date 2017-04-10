North Korea decries US carrier dispatch as parliament meets - Tue, 11 Apr 2017 PST

North Korea's parliament convened Tuesday amid heightened tensions on the divided peninsula, with the United States and South Korea conducting their biggest-ever military exercises and the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier heading to the area in a show of American strength. North Korea vowed a tough response to any military moves that might follow the U.S. decision to send the carrier and its battle group to waters off the Korean Peninsula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.