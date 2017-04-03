North Korea calls U.S. strikes on Syria 'unforgivable'
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via FILE PHOTO: U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|2
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Fri
|Mikey
|14
|UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi...
|Apr 6
|Corvus
|1
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|24
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC