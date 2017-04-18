NKorea detains US citizen, the 3rd American being held there
North Korea has detained a U.S. citizen, officials said Sunday, bringing to three the number of Americans now being held there. Tony Kim, who also goes by his Korean name Kim Sang-duk, was detained on Saturday, according to Park Chan-mo, the chancellor of the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week
|5 hr
|Retribution
|10
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|7 hr
|huntcoyotes
|28
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|Apr 19
|okimar
|10
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 19
|Ah-Huh
|17
|What we know about North Korea's failed missile...
|Apr 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|Apr 17
|Do The Crime Do T...
|2
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC