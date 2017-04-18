NKorea detains US citizen, the 3rd Am...

NKorea detains US citizen, the 3rd American being held there

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

North Korea has detained a U.S. citizen, officials said Sunday, bringing to three the number of Americans now being held there. Tony Kim, who also goes by his Korean name Kim Sang-duk, was detained on Saturday, according to Park Chan-mo, the chancellor of the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week 5 hr Retribution 10
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... 7 hr huntcoyotes 28
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... Apr 19 okimar 10
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 19 Ah-Huh 17
News What we know about North Korea's failed missile... Apr 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... Apr 17 Do The Crime Do T... 2
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,517,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC