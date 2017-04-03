M'sia banking on Interpol to nab wanted N. Koreans

KOTA MARUDU: Malaysia is banking on Interpol to apprehend four North Korean suspects in the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of the North Korean leader. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia sought assistance to arrest the four, who fled to North Korea, under the Mutual Legal Assistance through Interpol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.