Mockery, anger in South Korea over US...

Mockery, anger in South Korea over USS Carl Vinson 'bluffing'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

US President Donald Trump said he was sending "an armada" to Korean waters to potentially deal with threats from Pyongyang. But its no-show has caused some South Koreans to question his leadership and strategy regarding their unpredictable neighbor in the north.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week 22 min Cordwainer Trout 2
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... Wed okimar 10
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Wed Ah-Huh 17
News What we know about North Korea's failed missile... Apr 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... Apr 17 Do The Crime Do T... 2
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
News South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in f... Apr 16 CrazyKim 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,446,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC