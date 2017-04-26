McDonald's new dark grey uniforms prompt sci-fi comparisons
McDonald's new uniforms are prompting some teasing online, with comments saying the grey-toned shirts and aprons make employees look like they're part of totalitarian regimes. Among the comparisons being made on social media to an image of the new uniforms : characters from Star Wars and The Hunger Games, and even the North Korean government.
