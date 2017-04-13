McConnell Tells Newsmax: North Korea Situation Is 'Very Dangerous'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Newsmax TV in an exclusive interview Thursday the situation on the Korean peninsula is "very dangerous" and President Donald Trump is wisely using China to help. McConnell said the Chinese "basically prop up the North Koreans" and Trump has "correctly figured out that the only ultimate solution to North Korea is China."
