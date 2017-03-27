Malaysia Will Not Close Embassy In No...

Malaysia Will Not Close Embassy In North Korea - DPM

PETALING JAYA, April 1 -- Malaysia will maintain diplomatic ties with North Korea and will not close its embassy in Pyongyang, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. He said Malaysia also hoped that Pyongyang would do likewise.

