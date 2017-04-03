Labour failed Jews by not expelling K...

Labour failed Jews by not expelling Ken Livingstone - Chief Rabbi

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The Chief Rabbi has accused the Labour Party of failing the Jewish community by not expelling ex-London mayor Ken Livingstone over controversial remarks regarding Adolf Hitler and Zionism. The decision by a disciplinary panel to suspend Mr Livingstone for a further year because of the comments also sparked outrage from a number of Labour MPs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 7 hr He Named Me Black... 2
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb '17 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,082,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC