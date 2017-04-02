Kim Jong-nam's body released to North Korea
Investigators say Kim was poisoned with nerve agent in a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal and quickly died February 13. But now it appears to have acceded to North Korea's wishes to get those Malaysians released, our correspondent adds. Anifah said their safe return reflected "diplomacy at its best" but declined to provide further details on the deal with North Korea.
