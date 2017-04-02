Kim Jong-nam's body released to North...

Kim Jong-nam's body released to North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Investigators say Kim was poisoned with nerve agent in a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal and quickly died February 13. But now it appears to have acceded to North Korea's wishes to get those Malaysians released, our correspondent adds. Anifah said their safe return reflected "diplomacy at its best" but declined to provide further details on the deal with North Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb '17 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb '17 Now_What- 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC