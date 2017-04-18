Japanese ships join U.S. carrier for drills as it nears Korean waters
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Sunda Strait April 15, 2017. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via Two Japanese destroyers on Sunday began an exercise with the U.S. Carl Vinson carrier strike group in the Western Pacific as it approaches waters around the Korean peninsula, Japan's navy said.
Discussions
