Japan tells citizens they can only expect 10-minute warning of a North Korea missile attack

Government officials in Tokyo admitted this week that if a missile launch is detected from North Korea , citizens in the targeted area would only get about a 10-minute warning to flee the impact zone, according to English language newspaper The Japan Time s . The disclosure comes as the country's Cabinet Secretariat Civil Protection Portal Site , an emergency preparedness website, has seen a spike in web traffic for the month of April.

