Japan PM: NKorea may be capable of sa...

Japan PM: NKorea may be capable of sarin-loaded missiles

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

North Korean soldiers walk in the Ryomyong residential area after attending its official opening ceremony on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking at a parliamentary panel on national security and diplomacy, warned Thursday that North Korea may be capable of firing a missile loaded with sarin nerve gas toward Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... 8 min anonymous 28
News Trump Rushes Into World Affairs Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ... Wed anonymous 7
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Apr 10 Ms Sassy 21
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... Apr 10 buzz bricl 1
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Apr 8 ThomasA 2
News UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi... Apr 6 Corvus 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,408 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC