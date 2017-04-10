Japan PM: NKorea may be capable of sarin-loaded missiles
North Korean soldiers walk in the Ryomyong residential area after attending its official opening ceremony on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking at a parliamentary panel on national security and diplomacy, warned Thursday that North Korea may be capable of firing a missile loaded with sarin nerve gas toward Japan.
