Japan and Australia to deepen ties amid North Korea tension

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop urged China on Thursday to do more to help out in the international effort to pressure and persuade North Korea to stop escalating nuclear and missile threat. Bishop said that China has a "unique and specific role to play in pressuring North Korea to cease its illegal behavior.

