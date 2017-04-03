Is Trump planning to kill North Korea...

Is Trump planning to kill North Korea's Kim Jong Un?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

A combination photo shows a Korean Central News Agency handout of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un released on May 10, 2016, and Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump posing for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA handout via Reuters/File Photo & REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo President Donald Trump may be considering to kill North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as nuclear threats from the reclusive country continues to be on the rise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Sat ThomasA 2
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Fri Mikey 14
News UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi... Apr 6 Corvus 1
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar '17 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,189,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC