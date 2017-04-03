If you're young and South Korean, North Korea might not seem so scary
The 11th floor cafeteria at Sogang University has a fabulous view of downtown Seoul stretching all the way to the Han River. The South Korean capital and surrounding area is home to nearly 25 million people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|10 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|9
|UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi...
|14 hr
|Corvus
|1
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|24
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC