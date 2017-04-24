Homeland Security secretary: Kim Jong...

Homeland Security secretary: Kim Jong Un 'knows what he's doing'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

Shortly after news broke of another North Korean nuclear test Friday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the country's dictator, Kim Jong Un, "seems like someone who knows what he's doing." Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" whether the North Korean president is "mentally unbalanced," Kelly responded that "clearly the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... Fri okimar 7
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Fri anonymous 5
News Senate prepares for White House for North Korea... Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
News Senators getting North Korea briefing in unusua... Apr 26 must be a BIG room 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,653,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC