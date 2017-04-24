From North Korean defectors to minor celebrities

Furious Trump blasts the 'egregious overreach' of San Francisco judge who blocked his sanctuary city crackdown and says officials who protect illegal immigrants cause the DEATHS of Americans Father of kidnapped Tennessee teenager divorces her mother and accuses her of 'beating the girl, locking her in the basement' and making her 'vulnerable' to 50-year-old teacher Navy destroyer in standoff with an Iran 'attack' boat in the Persian Gulf: US warship fires a warning flare after it was 'provoked' by the Revolutionary Guard's vessel Caitlyn Jenner jokes she has 'way too many skeletons in the closet' to run for public office but says she won't rule it out because she wants to be support the transgender community Army veteran who filmed herself tying her service dog to a tree and shooting it dead while LAUGHING with her boyfriend is charged with animal cruelty Sponsor of Ann Coulter's ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.