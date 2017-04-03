Former U.S. defense chief's North Kor...

Former U.S. defense chief's North Korea strategy: Deal with it as it is, not as we wish it to be

That was the key phrase in the preface of a report handed to the Japanese, South Korean and American leaders after then-U.S. defense chief William Perry's unprecedented 1999 visit to Pyongyang. Nearly 18 years later, those words still ring true for Perry.

