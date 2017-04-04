Ex-Korean President Park arrested on 13 charges
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye center arrives at the Seoul Central District Court for hearing on a prosecutors' request for her arrest for corruption in Seoul South Korea Thursday South Korea will hold an election in May to choose her successor, and opinion surveys say liberal opposition leader Moon Jae-in, who lost the 2012 election to Park, is the favorite. Being taken into custody is a dramatic step in the disgrace of South Korea's first woman president, and was a key demand of the millions of people who took to the streets to protest against her as the scandal engulfed her leadership previous year.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|24
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb '17
|Now_What-
|5
