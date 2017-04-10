Ex-ambassador: Trump 'trying to out-North Korean the North Koreans'
Former US Ambassador to South Korea Chris Hill to @MarthaRaddatz : Pres. Trump "trying to out-North Korean the North Koreans" #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/o5fUIDZUeI President Trump is "trying to out-North Korean the North Koreans," which "makes people nervous," former Ambassador Christopher Hill told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.
