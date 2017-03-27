Donald Trump says United States prepared to go it alone on North Korea nuclear threat
The United States will take unilateral action to eliminate the North Korean nuclear threat if China does not help bring pressure to bear on Pyongyang, Donald Trump has warned. Mr Trump, who will meet Xi Jinping, the president of China, for the first time on Thursday, said the US would go it alone if Beijing refuses to co-operate, but refused to say whether he implied taking military action against the hermit dictatorship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|24
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb '17
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC