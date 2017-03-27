Donald Trump says United States prepa...

Donald Trump says United States prepared to go it alone on North Korea nuclear threat

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The United States will take unilateral action to eliminate the North Korean nuclear threat if China does not help bring pressure to bear on Pyongyang, Donald Trump has warned. Mr Trump, who will meet Xi Jinping, the president of China, for the first time on Thursday, said the US would go it alone if Beijing refuses to co-operate, but refused to say whether he implied taking military action against the hermit dictatorship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb '17 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb '17 Now_What- 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC