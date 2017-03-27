Donald Trump says United States prepared to go it alone on North Korea nuclear threat

The United States will take unilateral action to eliminate the North Korean nuclear threat if China does not help bring pressure to bear on Pyongyang, Donald Trump has warned. Mr Trump, who will meet Xi Jinping, the president of China, for the first time on Thursday, said the US would go it alone if Beijing refuses to co-operate, but refused to say whether he implied taking military action against the hermit dictatorship.

