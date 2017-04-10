Defense Secretary Mattis won't say what a US aircraft carrier is up to near North Korea
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis explained Tuesday the decision to strike Sharyat air base in Syria with 57 cruise missiles , and noticeably seemed to avoid a looming nuclear threat - North Korea. The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and strike group have been deployed to the Korean peninsula in response to North Korea's nuclear threats, which prompted the Kim regime to warn the US of potential nuclear strikes should they be provoked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ...
|10 hr
|Imposter Rico
|6
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|Mon
|buzz bricl
|1
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Apr 8
|ThomasA
|2
|UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi...
|Apr 6
|Corvus
|1
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC