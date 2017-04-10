Could the US take out North Korea's m...

Could the US take out North Korea's missiles?

10 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

A failed missile launch in North Korea Sunday has brought renewed attention to reports that the United States is trying to degrade North Korea's missile capabilities via hacking. It's unclear if the US interfered with this specific test, but the tactic is actively being pursued by the US military, according to public statements and Congressional testimony by current and former members of the armed forces.

Chicago, IL

