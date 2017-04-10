Could the US take out North Korea's missiles?
A failed missile launch in North Korea Sunday has brought renewed attention to reports that the United States is trying to degrade North Korea's missile capabilities via hacking. It's unclear if the US interfered with this specific test, but the tactic is actively being pursued by the US military, according to public statements and Congressional testimony by current and former members of the armed forces.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|26 min
|Froglip Trump
|16
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|12 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|What we know about North Korea's failed missile...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|Mon
|Do The Crime Do T...
|2
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Mon
|BHM5267
|8
|South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in f...
|Apr 16
|CrazyKim
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|Apr 14
|SirPrize
|33
