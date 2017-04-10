Chinese traders ordered to return Nor...

Chinese traders ordered to return North Korean coal - source

Reuters

China's customs department has issued an official order telling trading companies to return their North Korean coal cargoes, said a trading source at Dandong Chengtai Trade Co., the biggest buyer of coal from the isolated country. Following repeated missile tests that drew international criticism, China banned all imports of North Korean coal on Feb. 26, cutting off the country's most important export product.

