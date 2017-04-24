China tried to hack THAAD-related group, firm says
A cybersecurity firm in the United States believes state-sponsored Chinese hackers were trying to infiltrate an organization with connections to US-built missile system in South Korea that Beijing firmly opposes. "China uses cyber espionage pretty regularly when Chinese interests are at stake to better understand facts on the ground," John Hultquist, the director of cyber espionage analysis at FireEye, told CNN's News Stream.
