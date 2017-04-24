China needs to boost economic pressure on North Korea: US1 hour ago
China needs to step up economic pressure on North Korea, after Pyongyang "upped the ante" in its nuclear testing in recent months, the US State Department has said. "Our message to China is, the time for strategic patience - for waiting North Korea out, for trying to gently nudge it back into talks - is past."
