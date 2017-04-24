China needs to boost economic pressur...

China needs to boost economic pressure on North Korea: US1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

China needs to step up economic pressure on North Korea, after Pyongyang "upped the ante" in its nuclear testing in recent months, the US State Department has said. "Our message to China is, the time for strategic patience - for waiting North Korea out, for trying to gently nudge it back into talks - is past."

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 1 hr Retribution 6
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... 6 hr anonymous 5
News Senate prepares for White House for North Korea... 21 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Wed Trump in over his... 2
News Senators getting North Korea briefing in unusua... Wed must be a BIG room 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC