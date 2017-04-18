China defends North Korea trade after...

China defends North Korea trade after its trucks haul missiles

Manila Bulletin

China is defending its trade practices with North Korea after Chinese-made vehicles were seen carrying ballistic missiles during a military parade despite international sanctions against selling military hardware to Pyongyang. In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government, Polaris submarine launched ballistic missiles are paraded to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Chicago, IL

