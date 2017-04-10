Carrier group heads to Sea of Japan amid tensions with North Korea
The strike group, comprised of the aircraft carrier and three other ships, had just completed a port visit to Singapore before receiving orders to head into waters east of the Korean peninsula. The Navy said the strike group "will operate in the Western Pacific rather than executing previously planned port visits to Australia."
