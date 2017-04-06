Carlisle man arrested for bringing lo...

Carlisle man arrested for bringing loaded handgun to Baltimore-Washington Airport

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A Cumberland County man was arrested at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport early Tuesday morning after TSA officers caught him trying to carry a loaded handgun past a security checkpoint. The woman told officials she keeps a gun in her purse for protection while working and forgot she had it with her when she arrived at the checkpoint, TSA said.

Chicago, IL

