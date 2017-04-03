Asian shares mixed ahead of Trump-Xi ...

Asian shares mixed ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

12 hrs ago

Shares wavered Tuesday in Asia as regional markets appeared to shrug off the latest North Korean missile test. But trading was light ahead of U.S. data releases and meetings later in the week between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

Chicago, IL

