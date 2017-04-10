Asian shares gain on oil price reboun...

Asian shares gain on oil price rebound, strong Japan exports

17 hrs ago

" Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after crude oil prices rebounded from an overnight sell-off and Japan reported stronger-than-expected exports in March. Easing tensions over North Korea helped brighten the mood after weeks of jitters over the U.S. response to Pyongyang's missile tests and nuclear weapons program.

