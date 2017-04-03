Arrest Warrant: Atlanta Bridge Fire Suspect Smoked Crack Before Fire

Many commuters in some of Atlanta's densely populated northern suburbs will have to find alternate routes or ride public transit for the foreseeable futur Barry Thomas and Sophia Brauer have been charged with criminal trespassing in connection to the fire. Wearing a navy jumpsuit, flip-flops and handcuffs, Eleby reluctantly shuffled into a courtroom at the Fulton County jail for his first appearance hearing Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.