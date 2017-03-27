Armed Forces Chief Hails Success Of M...

Armed Forces Chief Hails Success Of Mission To Bring Back Malaysians From North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor has praised the government and the Royal Malaysian Air Force for successfully bringing home the nine Malaysians who were stranded in North Korea. He said that he was following closely developments on the case and was much relieved when the negotiations between the Malaysian government and Pyongyang were concluded successfully to enable the nine to be brought home safely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb '17 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb '17 Now_What- 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,983,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC