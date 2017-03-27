Armed Forces Chief Hails Success Of Mission To Bring Back Malaysians From North Korea
Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor has praised the government and the Royal Malaysian Air Force for successfully bringing home the nine Malaysians who were stranded in North Korea. He said that he was following closely developments on the case and was much relieved when the negotiations between the Malaysian government and Pyongyang were concluded successfully to enable the nine to be brought home safely.
