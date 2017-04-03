a Not natural friendsa : Trump, Xi wi...

a Not natural friendsa : Trump, Xi will be a odd couplea at first summit

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WJYI-AM Milwaukee

XI AND TRUMP: Trump, a 70-year-old former real estate magnate with no foreign policy experience before entering the White House, has tweeted that it will be a "very difficult" meeting with the veteran Communist Party leader seven years his junior, given Chinese trade practices he says are killing U.S. jobs. WASHINGTON/BEIJING - When U.S. President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, their summit will be marked not only by deep policy divisions but a clash of personalities between America's brash "tweeter-in-chief" and Beijing's cautious, calculating leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJYI-AM Milwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 1 hr Mikey 8
News UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi... 3 hr Corvus 1
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... 19 hr Solarman 1
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC