a Not natural friendsa : Trump, Xi will be a odd couplea at first summit
XI AND TRUMP: Trump, a 70-year-old former real estate magnate with no foreign policy experience before entering the White House, has tweeted that it will be a "very difficult" meeting with the veteran Communist Party leader seven years his junior, given Chinese trade practices he says are killing U.S. jobs. WASHINGTON/BEIJING - When U.S. President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, their summit will be marked not only by deep policy divisions but a clash of personalities between America's brash "tweeter-in-chief" and Beijing's cautious, calculating leader.
Read more at WJYI-AM Milwaukee.
