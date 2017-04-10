117 North Koreans in Malaysia given one week to leave
Authorities in Malaysia are looking for 117 North Koreans who have overstayed their work permits, according to the country's Immigration Department. Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali, director-general of Malaysia's Immigration Department, told CNN on Tuesday that authorities are seeking the North Korean workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ...
|7 hr
|Imposter Rico
|6
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|23 hr
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|23 hr
|buzz bricl
|1
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Apr 8
|ThomasA
|2
|UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi...
|Apr 6
|Corvus
|1
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC