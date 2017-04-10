117 North Koreans in Malaysia given o...

117 North Koreans in Malaysia given one week to leave

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

Authorities in Malaysia are looking for 117 North Koreans who have overstayed their work permits, according to the country's Immigration Department. Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali, director-general of Malaysia's Immigration Department, told CNN on Tuesday that authorities are seeking the North Korean workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ... 7 hr Imposter Rico 6
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 23 hr Ms Sassy 21
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... 23 hr buzz bricl 1
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Apr 8 ThomasA 2
News UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi... Apr 6 Corvus 1
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC